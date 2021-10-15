Banbury neighbours recognised for community service during Covid-19 pandemic

Neighbours in Banbury who looked out for each other during the pandemic have been recognised for their efforts with a community award. (Submitted photo)

The group of friends won a Good Neighbour prize as part of the Cherwell ‘Love Where You Live’ Volunteer Awards, which are run by Sanctuary Housing and Cherwell District Council to celebrate achievements in the community.

They are all residents at Sanctuary’s Levenot Close Housing for Older People scheme and had been meeting for coffee and chats before Covid hit but were determined to continue to meet safely outdoors during the lockdowns by buying a gazebo.

With restrictions keeping people confined to their homes and gardens, the neighbours also made sure everyone was looked after during the lockdowns by doing shopping for each other.

The friendships have had a hugely positive impact on their wellbeing and the gatherings, which can now take place indoors, have become a highlight of the week.

One of the residents said: “I look forward to enjoying a brew and a cake in good company and catching up on all the latest gossip.

“Lockdown was difficult for so many people but it brought us closer together as a group; it’s nice to know that somebody is there if you need them.”