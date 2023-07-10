News you can trust since 1838
Banbury Muslim community donate money to decorate mosque with trees and flowers

The mosque in Banbury has been beautifully decorated with a variety of flowers and trees thanks to monetary contributions from the town’s Muslim community.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

The money for the new flowers and trees was raised by the congregation during Friday’s (July 7) prayer gatherings and planted free of charge by Banbury's 4th Corner Landscaping.

The trees, shrubs, and bushes will be placed at the front and around the car park of the Merton Street mosque, which is also used as the community fridge for the town.

To donate a tree or flower to the mosque, visit its website at https://banbury-masjid.sumupstore.com/product/trees-and-flowers-madni-masjid?

The new flowers and trees were planted by Banbury's 4th corner landscaping free of charge.
