Banbury Muslim community donate money to decorate mosque with trees and flowers
The mosque in Banbury has been beautifully decorated with a variety of flowers and trees thanks to monetary contributions from the town’s Muslim community.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
The money for the new flowers and trees was raised by the congregation during Friday’s (July 7) prayer gatherings and planted free of charge by Banbury's 4th Corner Landscaping.
The trees, shrubs, and bushes will be placed at the front and around the car park of the Merton Street mosque, which is also used as the community fridge for the town.