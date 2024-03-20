Banbury Museum transports visitors back to the 90s with new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The museum will host the ‘I Wannabe in the 90s’ exhibition from Saturday, March 23 until July 7.

Over 200 items and pieces of art will be on display to celebrate the youthful exuberance of the decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition features classic toys like Beanie Babies and Tamagotchis, early mobile phones and arcade game machines, as well as many objects from the decade that relive moments in film, TV, or music.

Visitors have been invited to step back in time with the Banbury Museum's new 90s era exhibition.

Curator Matt Fox said: “Kids in the 90s didn’t have smart phones, social media or reality TV.

“We can genuinely say that life was different then, and we can explore that through the objects and interests that 90s kids held dear. I personally think the Nineties were a golden age for British youth, and I can’t wait for people to step back in time in this exhibition!”

Visitors will also be taken on a 90s musical journey, exploring some of the era-defining genres like hip hop and grunge as well as pop band superstars like Take That and the Spice Girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exhibits of films such as Pretty Woman and Titanic will demonstrate how romcoms dominated the era and exhibitions featuring films like Four Weddings, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Trainspotting show how the British film industry was reinvigorated.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, with under 5s free. Concession tickets for over 65s, students and the unemployed are £3, and Art Fund members’ tickets are £2.50.