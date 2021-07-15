Pictured: Matt Fox - the curator for the 'I Grew Up in the 80s' exhibit - set to launch at the Banbury Museum on Saturday July 17

The new temporary exhibition ‘I Grew Up in the 80s’ launches this Saturday July 17 and runs until October 3.

A spokesperson for Banbury Museum said: "It's going to be a nostalgic trip through 80s childhood and culture.

"We are really looking forward to opening it as we have some great iconic items from the 80s to show. We think its going to appeal to our local families and a generation of parents to show their kids what was special to them growing up."

Pictured: Matt Fox - the curator for the 'I Grew Up in the 80s' exhibit - is pictured with Wayne the mannequin who is display some 80s fashion clothes

For the safety of all visitors to the museum its asked everyone book in advance and the museum is still operating with a limited capacity.

To book your places for the ‘I Grew Up in the 80s' exhibition use the following web link: https://www.banburymuseum.org/events/i-grew-up-in-the-80s/

Entry for the exhibition for adults is £5, £2.50 for children and £ for concessions. The operating hours for the exhibition are 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm Saturday and 11am to to 3pm on Sunday.

Over the Summer they will also be running some 80’s themed children’s events, with some retro crafts and fun science. In addition their popular Lego® and Duplo® messy play sessions will be back.

Currently access to the museum is via the museum shop in Castle Quay shopping centre only. After July 19 the museum will open the Spice Park Road museum entrance as well.

A Banbury Museum spokesperson said: "We are keen to welcome everyone back to the museum and make sure they feel safe visiting us, so we will be encouraging all our visitors to use the sanitiser provided and will be continuing our level of enhanced cleaning. After the 19th of July, wearing of a face covering in all areas of the museum and museum shop will be at visitors discretion, but is encouraged in busy areas."

Matt Fox, the curator of the ‘I Grew Up in the 80s' exhibition, said: "I curate a time capsule of treasures from the 80s with over 200 objects.

"It's designed for people to walk around and say 'I remember that.' I think it's an exhibition where people will walk around with a big grin on their face.

The exhibition includes posters from iconic 80s movie ranging from The Goonies, to The Terminator to Police Academy.

Mr Fox said: "A lot of the 80s franchises are still going strong today. We've still got Terminator and Ghostbusters going strong."

The exhibition also includes a working arcade game, with multiple gaming options from Pac Man to Donkey Kong - among others. But you will have to bring your 50 p coins to play the games.

He added: "A lot of video game franchises started in the 80s too. It was a great time when a lot of those consumer devices were coming into the home, and in reality the kids benefited from it the most."

The exhibition also includes a variety of toys from the popular Transformers, to Cabbage Patch dolls to Care Bears among others. The oft carried Walkman can be found on display too.

Mr Fox added: "It laid the groundwork for what we have today in smartphones."

A couple of mannequins help the exhibition show off some 80s fashion. One of the mannequins named Wayne can be seen wearing a 'shell suit' or shiny tracksuit as he watches a VHS film on an old television set.

The exhibition offers an opportunity for families to share a bit of nostalgia together.