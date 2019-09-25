Banbury Museum launch huge art competition

The Ironstone Art Prize, Banbury Museum’s art exhibition, has kicked off its 2020 show with a call for entries.

Showcasing the very best of the region’s art, The Ironstone is an open art competition and exhibition, allowing any artist to enter.

This year the museum has decided to widen the net, and entries are now welcomed from any artist who lives or has their studio within 25 miles of Banbury Museum.

The competition is divided into three categories, The Ironstone Art Prize, The Ironstone Under 21s Prize and The People’s Prize.

Work is selected for the show by a panel of independent art experts, who also judge the winners of the competition.

The People’s Prize is decided by visitors to the exhibition, who get to choose which work they like best and cast their vote accordingly.

The competition prizes include £800 for The Ironstone winner, £100 for the Under 21s winner and £100 for the People’s Prize.

Work is welcomed in any medium or mixed media, including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, digital art, glass, textiles and metalwork.

Previous winners have included portraits, landscapes, abstract work, and mixed media.

This year the museum is going digital, with the first round of applications entered online, with those selected to go through to the next round.

Artists may enter up to four pieces of work and the deadline for entries is October 31.

For full details on how to apply, visit www.banburymuseum.org.