Banbury Museum & Gallery shop reopens after refurbishment

The Banbury Museum & Gallery shop located inside Castle Quay has reopened with a new entrance.

The first few days have seen a very positive response from visitors, who have commented on the bright new modern design and larger sales area, allowing the museum to increase the range of merchandise on offer. The shop offers a new ‘gallery space’ allowing the museum to display a larger collection of work by local artists.

The new development for the museum and Banbury was funded entirely by the Garfield Weston Foundation, as the completed project supports the resilience of the museum, all profits being fed back into the charity, supporting the Museum’s programmes.

The museum Director Simon Townsend said: “the new entrance and museum shop complement the exciting new Waterfront developments, and we look forward to playing a full part in the cultural life of Banbury in the years to come.”

The new entrance and museum shop is just one of a series of exciting developments planned for Banbury Museum & Gallery.