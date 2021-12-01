Banbury Museum announces completion of Rosemarie Higham Library

The Banbury Museum & Gallery has announced the completion of the Rosemarie Higham Library, which was made possible with the generous support of Rosemarie Higham.(File Banbury Guardian photo)

The Rosemary Higham Library contains an extensive collection of local history books, a collection owned by the Banbury Historical Society and the Museum, which is currently being catalogued and will be open to the public for reference as soon as that is completed – hopefully in early 2022. The creation of this facility wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of Rosemarie Higham.

Rosemarie Higham said: "I am proud and honoured to have my name attached to the library in the prestigious Banbury Museum& Gallery."

Simon Townsend, director of Banbury Museum & Gallery, said: "The newly refurbished library is a valuable addition to the museum’s facilities, which celebrates our incredibly rich heritage.

"We are very fortunate to be able to count on Rosemarie’s support, and our partners from the Banbury Historical Society, who will be managing the library opening."

Helen Forde said: "The Banbury Historical Society is grateful to Rosemarie Higham for enabling the conversion of the original resource centre in the museum into a most attractive library with the facility to study the history of Banbury and the surrounding area in peace and quiet."

The opening of the Rosemarie Higham Library follows the opening of the new museum shop in October 2021, and the Pye Gallery in 2018.

Further capital projects are in progress that will enable Banbury Museum & Gallery to play a full part in Banbury’s exciting new Waterfront Development.