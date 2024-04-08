Banbury Mum who showers and bathes in front of daughter is 'helping promote body positivity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angela Karanja, 48, has been stripping off in front of Dee since she was a baby to show her what a real body looks like.

She sees no point in stopping now, even though Dee is an adult - as she wants to teach her about being comfortable in her own skin.

Psychologist Angela said she wants Dee to know bodies on social media aren't real.

Psychologist Angela Karanja, 48, right, and daughter Dee,18, shower and bath together to promote body positivity

She said: "Our bodies are the vessels we have to live in. This is what we have, we should be happy and proud of it.

"Especially for girls, if we don't show them what is real, when they grow older they’ll get subjected to a lot of photoshopped pictures and think they are not enough.

"My idea is to show them what is real and when they see an edited picture it doesn't threaten them."

Daughter, Dee Karanja, 18, a student, said: "This has made me feel comfortable because now I know what reality is like. We may not always love our bodies but even so we should respect it because we only get one body.

Psychologist Angela Karanja, 48, believes her openness has helped daughter Dee, left, feel more confident and happy

"If we love our bodies then no matter what anyone says you won't feel bad about yourself."

Angela said showering in front of her daughter from a young age has helped her daughter become confident and happy in her body.

"We should help our young people be comfortable with who they are. It is so nice to see the confidence in her own self as she has grown. We know that people have different body shapes and all sorts, don't forget I have things falling to the south. It’s important to show people change,” she said.

Angela said she will also walk around the house naked and her daughter isn't fazed as it is what she has been brought up around.

"First thing in the morning, I will wake up and walk out naked to the bathroom," she said. "This is me, this is who I am before I wear clothes. When we come to terms with who we are nothing out there threatens you. Confidence is not about the clothes I am wearing or the make-up I have,” she said.

"Don't get me wrong, I wear nice clothes but it is not to conceal or make people think I am someone else."

Angela said will tell her she is brave and others will question why she does it. She said she always chooses to ‘educate’ people on why she does it rather than argue.

Angela said: "People tell me that I’m subjecting children to something they shouldn't see.

"I am like 'ok, you're telling me that my children should not know I have breasts or a bum'. When I am naked it is me being me. Those who object say I should not show them my parts but children should know how to feel comfortable in themselves."

Recently, Bradley Cooper revealed that his dad was ‘always nude’ and would ‘take showers with him’ when he was a kid.