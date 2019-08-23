Banbury multi-story improvements begin

As part of the ongoing construction of Castle Quay Waterfront, a short-term programme of works has begun to improve the existing multi-story car-park.

These works involve the reconfiguration of parent and child and disabled parking bays to improve step-free access to the shopping centre.

Works will commence out of hours to minimise disruption and will be completed no later than Saturday, August 31. Any work completed before this date will be opened for public use when safe to do so.

When completed, car parking bays will be structured as follows:

Level B: disabled parking bays only, providing level access to Shopmobility and the Shopping Centre

Level D: primarily parent and child parking, with a small number of standard bays. Parents will be able to access the Shopping Centre via the two lifts situated adjacent to the stairs, near the Shopping Centre entrance

The remaining Levels (A, C , E, F, G, H) will be retained as standard bays.

Additional signage will be in place to direct users to the correct level.

No car parking spaces will be lost when works have been completed.