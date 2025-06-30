Banbury Muay Thai fighter showcases skills to secure win at big show in London

A rising talent in the world of Muay Thai from Banbury has continued his excellent run of form by securing an impressive victory at a big event in London over the weekend.

Undefeated Muay Thai fighter Alex Lailey, who trains at the Banbury Martial Arts Centre, chalked up his third victory at the Topking Europe series on Saturday, June 28.

The show, which was held at London’s O2 Arena, was the biggest yet for the talented 18-year-old from King’s Sutton.

Headlining the event, was a WMO World Super Bantamweight title fight between Ireland’s Ryan Sheehan and Thailand’s Petchsila Wor.Auracha that saw the Thai fighter win by KO in the second round.

Alex defeated Southend Combat Academy’s Cian Moroney over three two-minute rounds in the 74kg C Class category.

From the opening bell of the contest. Alex displayed powerful strikes and unwavering determination, which resulted in a performance that captivated the audience and impressed the judges at ringside enough to award him the victory.

Alex’s coach at Banbury Martial Arts Centre, Stuart Davies said: “The fight showcased Lailey's exceptional skill set, combining traditional Muay Thai techniques with a modern approach.

“His strategic use of kicks, knees and relentless pressure proved too much for his opponent, leading to a decisive win that resonated with fans and critics alike.

Alex Lailey with Banbury Martial Art Centre coach Stuart Davies and fellow fighter Sam Osborne.

“The atmosphere at the O2 was electric as Lailey demonstrated not only his physical prowess but also his mental fortitude, maintaining composure under the bright lights of a major event.”

Stuart and Alex are now hoping bigger opportunities and further higher-profile matches will come to the Banbury fighter.

Stuart added: “With his dedication and talent, Alex Lailey is undoubtedly on a path to even greater achievements, and his journey promises excitement and inspiration for all who follow his progress.”