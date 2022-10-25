Victoria Prentis MP welcomed last year’s winner of her annual Christmas card competition to Parliament yesterday.

Victoria Prentis welcomed Bicester’s Bure Park Primary School student Isabelle and her family to tour Westminster Palace, watch the Speaker’s procession and take in the Department for Education Oral Questions.

Victoria said: “I was delighted to have welcomed Isabelle, last year’s winner of my Christmas card competition, to Westminster yesterday.

"Isabelle was joined by her mum, Lynsey, her dad, Mark, and her younger sister, Emily. Isabelle’s creative and colourful design depicting a festive Houses of Parliament really caught my eye last year.

“I had a lovely chat with them in Westminster Hall before their tour. We discussed just about everything including school, what job they wanted to do when they were older and even our new Prime Minister!”