Banbury MP welcomes additional police

North Oxfordshire MP, Victoria Prentis, has welcomed an announcement which will see an additional 183 police officers for the Thames Valley region in 2020-21.

Thames Valley Police will be able to recruit an additional 183 officers in the first year of the scheme (2020-21) with figures for years two and three of the scheme yet to be confirmed.

It is expected that the area will receive up to 600 officers over the coming years.

Government funding for recruitment in 2020-21 will cover all associated costs, including training and kit.

The increased police numbers is in addition to the £8.5m investment from council tax which has funded 209 officers and staff, supporting frontline policing.

Victoria said: “I know crime and anti-social behaviour are important issues for my constituents so was pleased to hear that the first tranche of officers will be recruited over the next year.

"This addition of 183 new officers for 2020-2021 will ensure that Thames Valley Police can continue to keep our communities safe and protect the most vulnerable.”