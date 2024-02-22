Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Built in 2012, the scheme – which included constructing the reservoir, floodwalls, and embankments – cost £18.5 million and protects around 500 homes and 100 commercial properties.

The plan is especially relevant at the moment, with the heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP joined Thames area director of the Environment Agency, Anna Burns, and her team at the Banbury Flood Alleviation Scheme in Banbury Country Park to see how it works.

Victoria Prentis visiting the Banbury Flood Alleviation Scheme alongside Environment Agency’s thames area director, Anna Burns, and her team.

Commenting on her visit, Victoria Prentis said: “I was pleased to get the opportunity to visit this month.

"Consisting of a 2.9 kilometre embankment with two flow control centres, the scheme protects homes and businesses in Banbury from flooding when the River Cherwell’s water level rises. At full capacity, the storage basin can safely hold back 3 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to 1200 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”

The plan for the flood alleviation scheme was constructed following flooding in 1998, when more than 350 people were forced to flee their homes after the River Cherwell burst its banks.

Advertisement

Advertisement