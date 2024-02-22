Banbury MP visits scheme set up to prevent widespread flooding
Built in 2012, the scheme – which included constructing the reservoir, floodwalls, and embankments – cost £18.5 million and protects around 500 homes and 100 commercial properties.
The plan is especially relevant at the moment, with the heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the country.
The MP joined Thames area director of the Environment Agency, Anna Burns, and her team at the Banbury Flood Alleviation Scheme in Banbury Country Park to see how it works.
Commenting on her visit, Victoria Prentis said: “I was pleased to get the opportunity to visit this month.
"Consisting of a 2.9 kilometre embankment with two flow control centres, the scheme protects homes and businesses in Banbury from flooding when the River Cherwell’s water level rises. At full capacity, the storage basin can safely hold back 3 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to 1200 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”
The plan for the flood alleviation scheme was constructed following flooding in 1998, when more than 350 people were forced to flee their homes after the River Cherwell burst its banks.
Mrs Prentis added: “Since its completion in 2012, the scheme has been tested a number of times. Given the levels of flooding we have seen elsewhere, we are very thankful to have such an effective scheme in place in Banbury. The embankment and flood plain also prove to be a popular walking destination for local residents, with a direct path connecting to the town and Banbury Country Park.”