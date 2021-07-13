Banbury MP Victoria Prentis visits Hook Norton Baptist Church ahead of its plans to renovate grade II listed chapel

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis visited Hook Norton Baptist Church ahead of its plans to renovate the church's grade II listed chapel. (Pictured members of the church congregation and Victoria Prentis)

Victoria Prentis MP visited Hook Norton Baptist Church on Friday July 9 to meet some of the church trustees and to look over plans to renovate the grade II listed Georgian chapel. The chapel, having been built in 1774, is one of the older Georgian chapels in England and requires a programme of works to address issues raised in an inspection.

Victoria said: “It was great to visit Hook Norton Baptist Church on Friday to find out what plans they have for the beautiful, grade II listed, Georgian chapel.”

“I met Pastor Peter Brookes and members of the congregation who gave me a tour of the chapel. They explained that plans will include addressing the causes of damp, improve access for those with mobility issues, add thermal insulation, and install energy efficient heat and lighting.