Banbury MP Victoria Prentis discusses importance of towpaths with Canal and River Trust officials

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis recently met with Canal and River Trust Chief Executive Richard Parry and Regional Director Ros Daniels on the canal path in Banbury. (Submitted photo)

Victoria was able to discuss the importance of towpaths at length as well as find out more about improvements made by the Trust to the towpath in Banbury. Victoria was also able to take a closer look at the new Castle Quay Waterfront development.

Victoria said: “I was pleased to meet CEO Richard and Regional Director Ros while visiting the canal path in Banbury.

"We walked from Castle Quay, along the Banbury Canal towpath down to Bankside Park and back. Towpaths provide great walking opportunities and we are very fortunate to have one running through the heart of Banbury. I think we were all able to appreciate the importance of walking during the pandemic for both our physical and mental health.

“I discussed with Richard and Ros the effects that increased use during the pandemic has had on the canal path, with some areas suffering from accelerated erosion. I was pleased to hear more about improvements the Trust has made to the towpath, such as repairing the pathway and making enhancements to the bridges. We also discussed further opportunities for improving the path alongside the canal.”