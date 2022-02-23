Banbury MP Victoria Prentis checks in with several town centre businesses

Victoria visited the Banbury Sewing Centre, Rustic Bakery, Admiral Casino, the Age UK charity shop all in Parson's Street. She also visited the British Heart Foundation charity shop and the POP shop both located in the High Street.

Victoria said: “I was pleased to be able to have honest conversations with shopkeepers, business owners, and staff about how trade has been recently.

“The New Year can be a challenging time for many businesses as sales slow after the Christmas period. It is clear that footfall remains low in a number of areas. There have been significant changes in how we use our high streets in recent years, with the pandemic only accelerating this.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis recently checked in with High street and town centre businesses such as the Rustic Bean Bakery to see how they have been getting on since Christmas. (Submitted photo from the office of Victoria Prentis)

“It is encouraging to see that, despite the current challenges, a number of new shops have opened up in Banbury and are finding success. The development of Castle Quay Waterfront is also particularly exciting. This should greatly improve our leisure offering in the heart of Banbury and encourage more people to head into the town centre.

“The government is committed to supporting our town centres as we move to a new phase of living with Covid. I want to work with local business owners, Cherwell District Council and the government to ensure that our high streets can thrive. We all have a role to play in their regeneration.”

MP Victoria Prentis walks down Parson's Street of Banbury's town centre checking in with several businesses (Submitted photo from the office of Victoria Prentis)

Banbury's MP Victoria Prentis checked in with several town centre businesses, including the Banbury Sewing Centre in Parson's Street (Submitted photo from the office of Victoria Prentis)