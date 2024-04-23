Banbury MP tours hospice for first time following significant refurbishment
The MP met with Katharine House CEO Emma Radley and chair of the board at the Adderbury hospice Sir Tim Jenner last week.
She was taken on a tour of the new facilities, which have resulted in an increased 25% bed space before sitting down with Emma and Tim for a chat.
Victoria said: "Katharine House Hospice is an incredibly special place in our community, supporting more than 1,300 patients with life-limiting conditions each year.”
“It was good to hear how well the team have been getting on and to see some of the refurbishments that have taken place which will enable the team to continue providing high-quality care to those they look after.”
“I think we can all agree just how well the partnership between Katharine House Hospice and Oxford University Hospitals has been going.”
For more information about Katharine House, visit https://www.khh.org.uk/