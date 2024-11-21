Banbury MP to host public meeting so residents can share views on assisted dying bill
The meeting will take place on Microsoft Teams on Saturday from 4pm until 6pm.
The Banbury MP hopes as many residents as possible will attend the meeting and share their views on the bill.
It comes after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater brought forward the bill proposing to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults in England and Wales.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told MPs that they will get a free vote on the proposed bill on November 29.
If the law comes into force, terminally ill adults who are expected to die within six months will be able to request assistance to end their life.
The person must be a resident of England and Wales, registered with a GP for at least 12 months, and also have the mental capacity to make the choice.
Two doctors would also have to be satisfied the person is eligible and made their decision voluntarily, and the request must be approved by a High Court judge.
Sean Woodcock said: “Many local people have contacted me about this private member’s legislation, more than any other piece of legislation since I was elected in July.
“I have set up this meeting to give residents from across the constituency the chance to speak on their views and make their voices heard in advance of the vote.
“If the law is to change, we must get this legislation right, and I will be listening intently to contributions made at this meeting.”
To sign up for the meeting, visit https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/6e80af4c-35ea-4ece-85a1-ec5dcb39d66f@1ce6dd9e-b337-4088-be5e-8dbbec04b34a
