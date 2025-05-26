Banbury MP steps up calls for better bus services in 'appalling postcode lottery'

Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury, has written a letter to leader of Oxfordshire County Council Liz Leffman about the bus services.

Calls for Oxfordshire County Council to take charge of Oxfordshire’s buses have stepped up after Banbury's MP said people deserve better than an “appalling postcode lottery”.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government are set to provide local transport authorities with new powers to take control of fares, routes and timetables, as part of their upcoming Bus Services Bill.

Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury, wrote a letter to leader of Oxfordshire County Council Liz Leffman asking whether the county council would take advantage of these new powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter he said: “Decent transport links are the difference between opportunity and isolation for millions of people, but for decades passengers have been an afterthought, including in Banbury.

“My constituents deserve better than the current appalling postcode lottery of bus quality.

“These unprecedented new powers, in practice previously only available to Metro Mayors, could transform the way residents in Banbury travel.”

He also said that bus miles had declined by over 3 million miles in Oxfordshire alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Crosse recently set up a campaign for the council to bring back a bus route connecting parts of North Oxford to Botley via the city centre.

She said: “The passengers deserve timetables and ticketing that work seamlessly.

“Those passengers that cannot walk far or use two-wheeled transport easily need routes and buses that are responsive to their needs.

“Oxfordshire’s new electric buses are a joy as are the bus stops that give updated times for the bus arriving.

“Cheaper fares will always be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more people who use the buses, the more viable they become and the more money there might be for extended services.”

She added that one of the issues with the existing system the public have no way of sharing bus company profits.

Labour councillor Brad Baines, who represents the Isis division, said that public transport “does not seem to be a priority” for the county council’s Lib Dem leaders, and urged them to bring buses under public control.

He added: “There is no clear ambition to improve bus services or deliver an integrated public transport network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to get to the railway station by bus seems a simple ask, but too many communities lack such a critical bus link.

“This is only forcing more cars onto our already congested medieval roads.

“We can’t tackle congestion if people don’t have affordable, reliable public transport options to where they need to go.

“Public transport is a key public service and cannot just be about profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government is giving us the powers, let’s take back control of routes, fares and timetables to improve services for passengers.

“Franchising means we can unlock new routes by cross subsidising less profitable services, improving radial cross-city connections and extend routes to connect to Park & Rides and the railway station.

“[It] should allow us to improve radial route connecting Headington and Cowley and better connect to employment sites, Park and Rides and the train station.

“Routes like the 600 and 700 have been well received but we need to go further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council recently approved its bus service improvement plan for 2025/26 in March.

Oxfordshire County Council said: “In November 2024, Oxfordshire County Council commissioned a study into bus franchising in the county, including an examination of bus regulation and ownership possibilities.

“Recommendations are expected to be put before cabinet later this year.”

Councillor Andrew Gant, cabinet member for transport management, added: “Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrat administration of Oxfordshire County Council has delivered 159 new electric buses and significant service improvements through our commitment to reducing congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Mr Woodcock genuinely wants better bus services, he could start by persuading his Labour colleagues on the county council to support the policies which will deliver them.”

Bus fares increased to £3 per journey in Oxfordshire at the start of this year, after the government increased the £2 cap.

Councillor Baines added: “Ticket pricing is a barrier to some users, particularly families.

“Franchising means we can set a fairer fare structure and hopefully make it easier for families and younger people to travel by bus.”