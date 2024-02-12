Banbury MP speaks to school students about life in politics
The MP was treated to a tour of Banbury’s North Oxfordshire Academy and then spent time discussing her own career and the aspirations of some of the students.
Victoria Prentis spoke in length about her career in the House of Commons and as Attorney General and how individuals can create change at a local and national level.
Many of the students also expressed an interest in following a career in law, and Victoria was able to offer some valuable advice.
Beckie Ratledge, a Year 10 student at North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “The meeting with Victoria was very insightful and helpful, as it allowed me to understand different ways to get into politics, law, and journalism. It also helped me understand what exactly her role was in our government and how she helps the local community.”
Interim principal at North Oxfordshire Academy, Ellie Jacobs, said: “All of us at North Oxfordshire Academy were thrilled to welcome Victoria Prentis MP to our school.
"Students really enjoyed her visit and asked thoughtful, interesting questions about her role both as local MP and Attorney General. I would like to thank Victoria for her time and generosity and for providing us all with a fascinating insight into life in Parliament.”
George Boland, a Year 11 student, said: “I thought it was a great experience and an amazing opportunity to speak to the local MP of Banbury.”