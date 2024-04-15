Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After meeting with staff members of the Reducing the Risk of Domestic Abuse charity, the MP said they were ‘unsung heroes’.

Victoria Prentis met with the charity at a meeting held at the Hill Sports Community Centre on Monday, April 8.

Founded in 2007, the charity has helped around 2,500 victims of domestic abuse by providing emotional support and practical information.

Victoria Prentis alongside Dawn Hodson, Emma Teasdale, Stewart McInroy and Nikki Gilbert from Reducing the Risk.

During the meeting, Victoria sat down with charity CEO Dawn Hodson and staff members Emma Teasdale, Stewart McInroy and Nikki Gilbert for a round table discussion.

She said: "I had a thought-provoking discussion with the team at Reducing the Risk of Domestic Violence. Domestic abuse is a very real issue that has devastating consequences for victims, which is why the work that Dawn and the team do is so important.

“Reducing the Risk provide safe, confidential support for over 200 victims at high risk of harm and trauma each year, helping many of them to navigate the criminal justice system. Working in an extremely joined-up way, the team bring local partners and agencies together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of victims and survivors and to reduce the risk of domestic abuse in our community and beyond.”

“Dawn, Emma, Stewart, Nikki and the rest of the team really are unsung heroes.”

The nationwide charity operates a vast network of volunteers and staff members and trains and supports over 2,300 front-line staff from a range of agencies and services.