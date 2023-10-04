Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP has welcomed the new equipment and facilities, including new wayfinding signs, call buzzers for patients, improved WiFi, improved vending machines, and new coffee machines.

She said: "It is great to hear that more investment has arrived at the Emergency Department at the Horton, with new equipment and facilities installed to improve people’s experiences when they are in hospital."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"New ‘wayfinding’ signs have been fitted, which will help explain what to expect when onsite, and additional call buzzers will help patients alert staff when needed. The Emergency Department will also benefit from improved WiFi, more vending machines, and new coffee machines.

Victoria Prentis, MP, has praised the improvements made at Banbury's Horton Hospital.