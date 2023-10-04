Banbury MP praises improvements made at Horton's emergency department
and live on Freeview channel 276
The MP has welcomed the new equipment and facilities, including new wayfinding signs, call buzzers for patients, improved WiFi, improved vending machines, and new coffee machines.
She said: "It is great to hear that more investment has arrived at the Emergency Department at the Horton, with new equipment and facilities installed to improve people’s experiences when they are in hospital."
Advertisement
Advertisement
"New ‘wayfinding’ signs have been fitted, which will help explain what to expect when onsite, and additional call buzzers will help patients alert staff when needed. The Emergency Department will also benefit from improved WiFi, more vending machines, and new coffee machines.
"I know that the project team is currently working with colleagues at the Horton to work on further improvements at the hospital. I would urge constituents to share any experiences they have at the emergency department with the patient experience team."