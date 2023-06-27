Banbury MP Victoria Prentis bought a number of local charities together last Friday (June 23) to network and discuss shared challenges.

Among the charities present at the MP’s first ever North Oxfordshire Charity Lunch were Katharine House Hospice, The Sunshine Centre, Banbury Museum, Tooley’s Boatyard and Oxfordshire Mind.

Speaking at the event were representatives from Cherwell District Council, The National Lottery Community Fund, Community First Oxfordshire and Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Action.

Victoria Prentis said: “Last Friday, I organised my first North Oxfordshire Charity Lunch which brought many of our fantastic local charities and voluntary organisations together to meet, network and discuss shared challenges.

“Charities and voluntary organisations are the lifeblood of our communities and do so much to ensure the most vulnerable feel safe, supported and reassured.

“It is important that the Government continues to maintain support for the third sector. I will be working closely with my Ministerial colleagues to ensure this is the case.”