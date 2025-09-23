Banbury motorists are being asked to support a fundraiser to pay for a legal challenge to Oxford's congestion charge.

Businesswoman Emily Scaysbrook of a new group, Open Roads for Oxford, has started a GoFundMe page which has raised nearly £1,800 already towards action to prevent the charge being introduced in November. More donations have been made outside the page.

The charge is described as ‘temporary’ while Botley Road is closed. However a total ban on cars in the roads affected will be introduced when Botley Road opens – on a ‘trial’ basis.

Banbury campaigners have opposed the congestion charge, saying the extra traffic loaded onto the ring road will dangerously affect journey times to the main acute hospitals in Headington.

Banbury campaigners say a congestion charge will load traffic onto the ring road making hospital journeys longer

The temporary £5 charge, which would apply to six roads in the city, was rubber-stamped by Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet at their meeting on September 10.

The council said it wanted to introduce the scheme to reduce congestion and speed up bus journeys in the short term while Botley Road remains closed, which has delayed the introduction of traffic filters.

Shortly before the decision was made, Open Roads for Oxford said they would launch a legal challenge against the county council if they decided to approve the scheme.

So far £1,793 has been raised after the GoFundMe page was set up to stop both Oxford’s congestion charge and the traffic filters.

It was created by Open Roads for Oxford and so far, 64 people have made donations.

Ms Scaysbrook, co-owner of Hoyle’s and member of Open Roads for Oxford, said this was ‘the beginning of the road’.

She said: “We are delighted with the responses that we have had.

“Because we have been working so much behind the scenes with lawyers, we have not done as much outreach.

“The GoFundMe is not representative of the whole amount – it certainly gets us where we need to be now, but there’s a lot further to go.”

She said the group was working with lawyers on a pre-action letter and are working towards launching a judicial review, with the hope that they can stop the scheme going ahead before Christmas.

The council are aiming to introduce the scheme by November 10, and it will remain in place until the traffic filters are introduced on the same roads.

Botley Road is expected to reopen in August 2026. At that point the trial of a complete ban will take over.

The description for the GoFundMe says that introducing the scheme before Christmas would mean “risking devastation for Oxford’s independent businesses”.

A number of permits and exemptions will apply, including for blue badge holders and emergency vehicles, while Oxford residents will get 100 day passes per year.

Around 74 per cent of people who responded to the public consultation on the charge said that the scheme would have a negative impact on them. More than 13,000 people have signed a petition against the scheme going ahead.

The roads affected include Hythe Bridge Street, St Cross Road, Thames Street and St Clement’s Street every day from 7am - 7pm, as well as Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way Monday to Saturday from 7am - 9am and 3pm - 6pm.

Oxfordshire County Council said it has not yet received a legal challenge and declined to comment further.