Banbury mother's popular 'Tunnel of Terror' charity fundraiser set to return this Halloween

Banbury mother Tracey Kovacs has been working tirelessly to transform her garden into a spooky walk-around Halloween attraction that raises money for charity.

Tracey’s 'Tunnel of Terror’ spectacular has grown to become one of Banbury’s biggest and most popular Halloween attractions.

Started in 2021 by Tracey to cheer people up after the previous year’s lockdowns, the attraction has got bigger each year.

Tracey and daughter Natasha spend weeks transforming their garden into the 'Tunnel of Terror’, using countless terrifying props and animatronics such as the creepy clown and Derek the werewolf.

Banbury's Halloween hero Tracey Kovacs has been working hard creating her now legendary 'Tunnel of Terror' in time for October 31.

They also enlist the help of several friends and family members to take on the role of face-painted live actors, ensuring visitors jump out of their skins.

For the less intrepid visitors, Tracey and her family also have a few family-friendly areas where the ghouls are slightly less ghastly.

This year the pair say there will be several new props and some blood-chilling new themes for fright fans to enjoy.

Taking donations from visitors, Tracey has welcomed hundreds of families into her property at 75, The Fairway, and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Tracey and her family have raised thousands of pound for charity over the three years they have been running the Halloween attraction.

Last year, the tunnel raised an impressive £1,027 for the Let’s Play Project, for young people with additional needs in Adderbury.

This year, Tracey and her family will take donations for the Bliss charity, which supports premature and sick babies.

Tracey said: “This will be our third year doing it for charity. We love bringing the community together while raising much-needed funds for charities.

“We would love to see as many people as possible enjoy our event, we love the atmosphere and, of course, the screams.”

The ‘Tunnel of Terror’ will be open for visitors on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31 from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

It will also be open on Friday, November 1 and Saturday 2 from 5pm until 8.30pm.

Sweets, hot drinks and refreshments will be available to all visitors and the tunnel is pushchair and wheelchair friendly, with just one small step inside the tunnel.

Visitors are also advised that there may be flashing lights and anyone who suffers from epilepsy should speak to one of the volunteers at the entrance so the light can be temporarily turned off.