Banbury mother wants to raise £5,000 for charity after unexpected death of 'beautiful 13-year-old boy'

Samantha Cowley and her best friend Sammi Byrne plan to organise a fundraising event for each month throughout 2024.

The pair aim to raise £5,000 for Sudden Unexplained Death in Children UK (SUDC) after the amazing support Samantha received following the tragic death of her son Matthew last November.

Many Banbury and Bloxham residents were touched by the shocking and heartbreaking death of the popular Warriner School student last year, with hundreds attending the funeral service.

Sammi Bynre (L) and Samantha Cowley have set themselves a fundraising goal of £5,000 for SUDC UK.

Samantha said: “SUDC UK have helped support my family through this awful time since losing our beautiful 13-year-old boy Matthew in November 2023.

"They have offered us many types of support and have also been our advocates at professional meetings, which has taken the pressure off us as a family.

"Nothing is too big or too small for them, and they are always there when we need them. The important research they are doing is invaluable, and every penny raised for this charity counts.”

As well as raising money for the charity, the two also want to raise as much awareness as possible about sudden, unexplained deaths in childhood.

According to the Office of National Statistics, around 40 children in England and Wales are affected by this unpredictable and unpreventable cause of death each year.

SUDC UK is the main charity in the UK, working to support families, research causation, and improve awareness of sudden and unexpected child deaths.

Samanatha and Sammi have already raised £1.5k after hosting a coffee morning at the Jubilee Hall in Bloxham on Sunday February 11.

They said: “Our coffee morning was a huge success. The support we have been receiving from the local community has been incredible, and we are very grateful.

"Around 150 people popped in and out between the two hours we were open, and a fantastic £1.5k was raised from the sale of cake, coffee, raffle tickets and a silent auction."

Other events include next month’s sponsored skydive for Sammi, who has already raised over £1,000 through her online fundraising page.

She said: I love to challenge myself and wanted to do something big in Matthew’s memory, but that would also raise money for the amazing charity SUDC UK.

"I am absolutely terrified of jumping out of a plane and am hoping I don’t throw up, but I know the reason behind doing it will get me through the day.”

Following this, there will be an afternoon tea at Limes Farm on April 21, which is £20 per person. Then they have organised the free-to-attend Memories for Matty Family Fun Day at Wroxton Sports FC on May 18.

There is also a pub quiz at The Joiners Arms in Bloxham for £5 entry on June 20 and a masquerade ball at the Cotswold Hotel and Spa for £65 per person on Oxtober 4.

Other events will be scheduled for later in the year. More information about them can be found on the Facebook page Remembering Matty.

For more information, contact Sam at [email protected] or Sammi at [email protected]