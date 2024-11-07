Banbury mother thanks the public for helping raise £900 for charity with Halloween 'Tunnel of Terror'

Banbury’s Halloween hero Tracey Kovacs has thanked the visitors at this year’s Tunnel of Terror for helping to raise £900 for sick and premature baby charity Bliss.

Tracey has been running the Tunnel of Terror live Halloween attraction at her house on The Fairway for four years.

A long-time Halloween fan, Tracey started running the spooky attraction to cheer people up after the Covid lockdowns.

Tracey and her daughter Natasha spend countless hours and thousands of pounds transforming their home into the Tunnel of Terror each Halloween.

Some of the creepy characters featured at this year's Tunnel of Terror.

The Tunnel of Terror runs on a donation basis, and every year, Tracey and her family choose a different charity to donate money to.

Tracey said: “This year was special because there was such a good atmosphere; it was brilliant.

“It’s so great to see the community coming together, having a hot drink and a chat and enjoying the Tunnel of Terror.”

The attraction runs through Tracey’s garden and sees several live actors employed to ensure visitors have the fright of their lives.

This year's Tunnel of Terror featured seven live actors.

Over the years, the Tunnel of Terror has grown, but popular characters such as the creepy clown and Derek the werewolf are constant.

Tracey has thanked her family and the people who visited her house over the three days the Tunnel of Terror was open for making it happen and raising the money.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to thank my daughter Natasha because without her it wouldn’t happen. She helps set up the attraction by building the scenes and always puts in 100% effort.

“I would also like to thank the public for supporting us; we would not be able to raise the money without them, and as long as people keep coming and donating, we will continue to run the Tunnel of Terror.”

Tracey says that her Halloween fundraising antics have earned her a reputation around Banbury, with people even stopping her in the street.

She said: “Many of the same families visit us each year and six months down the line I will have people approach me on the street asking about the Halloween house.”

Tracey and her family are now busy thinking up new scary ideas for next year’s tunnel and hope to raise money for a child transplant charity.