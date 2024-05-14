Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury mother has praised the staff at an Oxford children’s hospice for the care and support they provide to her 12-year-old son.

Jenny Best first brought her son Nathan to Helen and Douglas House in 2013 after being referred by a community nurse.

Nathan was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of physical symptoms, meaning he requires round-the-clock care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny said: “When Nathan fell extremely ill, the first call I made was to Helen and Douglas House.

Banbury boy Nathan Best with Helen and Douglas House nurse Ellen Neilson.

"The nurses were there from day one. Explaining things when I couldn’t understand, for a hug when we were low, for pain management after his long stay in intensive care and reassurance when we had to make hard decisions.

"From food packages to a shoulder to cry on, the nurses were there every step of the way. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

After falling seriously unwell last year, Nathan was taken to intensive care but has since managed to regain much of his health thanks to the care provided by nurses at Helen and Douglas House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen Neilson is one of the hospice nurses who care for Nathan. She said: “Over the last eight months, seeing Nathan gain his strength and abilities back has been a joy and it has been so lovely to see his kind and cheeky manner has not changed since being poorly