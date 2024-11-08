Banbury mother launches fundraiser to cover emergency vet bills for 'very cuddly' Yorkshire Terrier Bella

A Banbury mother has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for vet bills after her Yorkshire Terrier Bella underwent emergency surgery.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalia Webb first noticed that her beloved pet of ten years, Bella, was vomiting during the night of Wednesday, October 30.

After bringing Bella to the vet the following morning, Natalia was told Bella had developed pancreatitis and needed urgent surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vets believed that the Yorkshire Terrier had swallowed something that had caused the cells in her body tissues to die and sent her to an emergency vet in Woodstock.

Yorkshire terrier Bella had to undergo emergency surgery after swallowing a foreign object.

Bella then spent six days in and out of the emergency vet undergoing surgery, which thankfully so far seems to have been a success.

However, the costs of the surgery and following treatment have left Natalia and her family with a vet bill of around £5,000. As she is 10 years old the insurance will not cover more than £1,000.

Natalia says she will now struggle to cover the huge vet costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I don’t receive a massive wage and am on disability benefits, so it is overwhelming to be faced with a large bill of over £5,000.

“It would mean the world to me and my daughters to pay off these bills because we have had Bella in our lives for such a long time, and it makes such a difference to the house when she’s poorly.”

Natalia’s brother Sam has been involved in setting up the GoFundMe page and says that they have asked family and friends and are now asking if others can help.

Sam said: “Bella is a lovely little dog who is extremely affectionate and very cuddly. She is a typical little Yorkshire Terrier and full of love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The surgery was successful, but we are still not in the clear as the vets needed to remove a lot of the necrotic tissue in her bowel.

“So it will take another seven days to see if she can get back to a normal routine of eating and passing.”

Natalia and Sam say that the Vets4Pets store in Banbury has been extremely kindhearted in dealing with them and Bella and also acknowledge the kindness of Medivet 24 Hour in Woodstock.

To help pay for Bella’s vet bills, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-bellas-vet-bills