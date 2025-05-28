Banbury mother challenges herself to run 107 miles for charity just six months after beating cancer

A Banbury mother has challenged herself to run 107 miles from Mam Tor in the Peak District back to her home to raise money for Cancer Research UK just six months after making a full recovery from her own battle with cancer.

Mother of three, Sally Miles’ world fell apart in January last year when she was informed she had cervical cancer.

Sally said: “It was a day I will never forget, a day I thought my life would come to an end!

“My heart was broken. I have three children, and I was petrified they would be left without me.”

The 39-year-old with a passion for fitness and running underwent major surgery, and following six months of intense treatment, was able to make a full recovery.

Sally still suffers from nerve damage in her leg and has been diagnosed with osteopenia but is extremely grateful to have beaten the cancer.

She said: “I have some long-term health problems and crippling anxiety and have had to learn to walk again due to nerve damage, but I am thankful I was one of the lucky ones.

“On my journey I’ve met some amazing people who are still fighting or have sadly lost their battle.”

Sally’s incredible journey over the past year has inspired her to take on a gruelling 107-mile run from one of her favourite beauty spots back to her home to raise money for research into cancer treatments.

Sally added: “I have gained some very special friends and learnt a lot about how important it is to be checking our bodies and going for our smear tests so we can catch anything early!

“I am now doing my own fundraiser to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Running 107 miles from the Peak District back home alongside my amazing brother Chris, who supported me all through my diagnosis, on his bike.

“This is not only a physical challenge but a heartfelt mission to make a difference.”

Sally will set off from Mam Tor this Saturday (May 31) and hopes to reach Banbury in less than 40 hours.

For more information or to donate to Sally’s fundraiser, visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sallys-107-for-cancerresearch