Banbury Mosque wishes everyone a happy Eid Al-Adha

The Banbury Mosque celebrates Eid today Wednesday July 21.

Abu Hassan Hanif, the chairman of the Banbury Madni Masjid Mosque, issued a statement about the celebrations which said: "Eid al-Adha this year is on Wednesday 21st July.

"Remembering the plight of the poor and giving in charity, on Eid day. Recognising one’s blessings and thanking God Almighty for them.

"Following the announcement of lockdown restriction easing, it is important that we come out of the lockdown in a way that finds a balance between safety and a return to worshipping as normal therefore we strongly recommend the use of masks & prayer mats.

"Banbury Madni Masjid wishes everyone a happy Eid Al-Adha.

"Let’s all take a moment to remember all of life’s blessings and the importance of supporting one another. Eid Mubarak!"