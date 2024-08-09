Banbury mosque thanks local community for support and love shown during 'challenging time'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Banbury Madni Masjid Mosque have thanked the local community for sending messages of love and support during a challenging week.

The mosque has thanked everyone who left cards and flowers at its Merton Street premises over the past week.

Street protests and social unrest broke out across several areas of the UK following the horrific mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport on July 29.

Some of the protests have seen violence targeted towards mosques, thanks in part to misinformation that was shared regarding the background of the Southport attacker.

Banbury Madni Masjid Mosque has thanked the Banbury community for showing support and love over the past week.

A spokesperson for the mosque said: “On behalf of the Banbury Madni Mosque community, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your touching messages of love and support. Your gestures have touched us deeply and served as a beacon of hope during this challenging time.

"Your support and solidarity reflect the inclusive spirit that our mosque embodies, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs are embraced with open arms. Your kindness and willingness to stand by us in solidarity exemplify the values of compassion and unity that transcend differences and bring communities together.

"Your generosity and support serve as a reminder of the beauty that can blossom when diverse communities come together in harmony. Together, we can continue to build a world where compassion and understanding reign supreme.”

The mosque has also reminded people that its services, including the Community Fridge, Age UK and Citizens Advice sessions, are open as normal.

It also invites anyone who wishes to contact them to email at [email protected]