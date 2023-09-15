Banbury Mosque sets up appeal to help those affected by the devastating Moroccan earthquake
Banbury Mosque has set up an appeal to help those who have lost everything in the devastating Moroccan earthquake.
Thousands of people have lost their lives in last week’s disaster.
The epicentre of the tremor was in the High Atlas Mountains, 44 miles from Marrakesh, and many of the worst affected areas are remote villages and towns.
Banbury Madni Masjid has launched an urgent appeal to help the survivors, adding: "The quake has been the most powerful in the region for over a century. Whole towns and villages have been turned to dust, and countless homes have become graves.
"In just a few short moments, thousands have lost their lives and many more have lost everything else."
"In the spirit of compassion, faith, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world, we invite you to join our mission in aiding the victims of the devastating Morocco earthquake emergency."