The store will join the Morrisons’ nationwide fundraising initiative for Together for Short Lives, a children’s hospice charity (find out more by visiting https://www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk).

The fundraiser, named the butterfly trail, sees each branch of the supermarket chain erect a giant butterfly outside of its premises for a day while it fundraises before transporting it on to another Morrisons branch.

Once the butterfly, which is attached to a 7ft pole, arrives at the store in a fleet of classic Morgan cars on Saturday morning, it signals the beginning of the Banbury fundraising period.

The day, which starts at around 8.30am, features a car wash and dry for £5 per car run by the Scouts and Explorers and various activities arranged inside the store, including a tombola, the water or wine challenge, and the lemon challenge.