News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Banbury Morrisons to host fundraising and car wash day this Saturday

Morrisons supermarket in Banbury will host a charity fundraising and car washing day this Saturday (September 2).
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST

The store will join the Morrisons’ nationwide fundraising initiative for Together for Short Lives, a children’s hospice charity (find out more by visiting https://www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk).

The fundraiser, named the butterfly trail, sees each branch of the supermarket chain erect a giant butterfly outside of its premises for a day while it fundraises before transporting it on to another Morrisons branch.

Once the butterfly, which is attached to a 7ft pole, arrives at the store in a fleet of classic Morgan cars on Saturday morning, it signals the beginning of the Banbury fundraising period.

The day, which starts at around 8.30am, features a car wash and dry for £5 per car run by the Scouts and Explorers and various activities arranged inside the store, including a tombola, the water or wine challenge, and the lemon challenge.

Mandy Merry, the community champion at the store, said: "Each store has the butterfly for a day, and we are trying to raise £500 per store; if this happens, we will raise £250,000 for Together for Short Lives. However, I want to smash that and raise £1,000 in store on Saturday."

Related topics:BanburyMorrisonsScouts