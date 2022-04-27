Banbury Mind Body Spirit show set for return at new venue this weekend

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show is back with a new venue this weekend on Saturday April 30

The show, run by Deer Spirit Events, will take place at the General Foods Sports and Social Club, Spiceball Park Road, on Saturday April 30.

Doors open at 11am to 5pm. The event consists of a main exhibition, a programme of talks and workshops on spiritual, holistic and self-help subjects and a gong bath – a form of relaxation using sound.

Exhibitors cover a range of holistic and alternative therapies, massage, tarot and shamanic readers, mediums and an aura imaging, which is based on Kirlian photography, invented by Armenian inventor, Semyon Kirlian in the 1950s. Stalls will sell crystals, jewellery, arts and crafts, magnetic and healthy living products. Workshops cover palmistry, shamanism, self-healing, psychic development and much more.