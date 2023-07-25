News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Banbury mental health charity enjoys trip to farm for retired racehorses

Members of a Banbury charity enjoyed a trip to the HEROS farm for retired racehorses last week (July 20).
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

During a visit to the Homing Ex-Racehorses Organisation Scheme (HEROS) farm last year, members of Banbury’s Restore charity discovered their love and admiration for horses.

Last week’s trip was blessed with great weather and shining sun for the visitors, who started their visit to North Farm Stud with a welcome talk by Grace Muir, the chief executive and founder of the charity.

Grace talked the Banbury group through the history of HEROS, which has been in operation since 2006 with a primary focus on ex-racehorse re-training and re-homing.

Most Popular
Members of the Restore Banbury group found that horses have a very calming and positive effect on them.Members of the Restore Banbury group found that horses have a very calming and positive effect on them.
Members of the Restore Banbury group found that horses have a very calming and positive effect on them.

However, in addition to a wide range of work associated with horses and the "cradle to grave" programme, which looks at the mistreatment of racehorses, the farm now also provides a range of education and training courses for young people, including an alternative to school placements for students from 11 to 16 years old and courses for post-16-year-old learning.

The charity based in Wantage specialises in engaging SEN students and those who are struggling in mainstream education, enabling young people to progress towards the workplace after discovering their abilities at HEROS.

With the two charities sharing ethics, the visiting Restore group really engaged with everything and everyone they were introduced to, including Goliath, a huge 20-hand Shire horse, retired racehorses, a posse of very sociable goats, and an injured peacock recovering in the farm’s rehabilitation ward.

For more information on the HEROS farm visit, https://heroscharity.org/ for more information on Restore Banbury visit https://www.restore.org.uk/restore/north-oxfordshire-recovery-group