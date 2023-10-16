News you can trust since 1838
Banbury mental health and wellbeing hub to hold open day

A Banbury mental health and wellbeing hub is hosting an open day this month for people to find out more about the services on offer.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
The Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Mind’s Banbury Wellbeing Hub is inviting the public to its Britannia Road premises on Monday October 30, from 1pm to 4pm.

The afternoon is a chance for the community to find out what the hub offers to support the mental health and wellbeing of local residents.

Members of the hub’s wellbeing team will be on hand to answer questions about their work, along with people using the service who will talk about how the hub has helped them.

Oxfordshire Mind's Banbury Wellbeing Hub is hosting an open day this month.
The afternoon will be an informal, pop-in session with no booking required, and there will be refreshments available.

Banbury’s Wellbeing Hub provides peer support groups, short courses and workshops, and many creative activities and groups designed to promote wellbeing.

For more information, visit oxmindguide.org.uk/minditem/cherwell-and-west-oxfordshire-2/

