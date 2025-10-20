Two Banbury men charged with weapons offences after incidents at the annual Michaelmas Fair appeared in court today (Monday).

Moheez Hussain, 19, and Ammar Hussain, also 19, appeared before magistrates in Oxford.

Moheez Hussain, of Chatsworth Drive, Banbury was arrested in possession of a metal baseball bat. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and will be sentenced on November 18 at the same court.

Ammar Hussain, of The Fairway, Banbury was arrested in possession of an axe and a knife. He did not enter a plea. His next court hearing is a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20, also at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

The two were arrested following a disorder at Banbury Fair on Friday evening. They were charged on Sunday.

Police said they stopped and searched 20 people on a Section 60 ‘Stop & Search Order’ following the disorder.

In a statement they said: “We had a Section 60 Stop & Search Order in place following some incidents of disorder on Friday evening.

“We're pleased to report that yesterday we stopped and searched 20 people and found nobody in possession of any weapons.

“Under Section 35, we issued eight dispersal orders. This was in order to prevent a repeat of disorder that took place on Friday."

Thames Valley Police put a message on social media thanking everyone in the local community for their support and positive response to the actions they put in place to ensure visitors to the fair stayed safe.