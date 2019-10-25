Banbury mayor's Christmas appeal

An appeal that will give the children of Banbury’s needy families a merry Christmas has been launched by town mayor Cllr John Colegrave.

The appeal means that youngsters who wouldn’t normally receive presents will wake up on Christmas Day to find parcels at their bedsides.

Banbury mayor Cllr Colegrave

The Mayor’s Annual Toy Appeal will run from Monday, November 25 until Friday, November 29.

Cllr Colegrave is asking residents to donate toys which will be distributed by staff at the town’s children’s centres who will make sure the gifts go to the right homes.

The mayor said: “Some families in Banbury, for various reasons, have no money to spend on presents for their children, and cannot, therefore, make Christmas Day the special occasion that others take for granted.

“Over many years, generous people in Banbury and the surrounding area have come forward to help those families. Once again this year the appeal is important to those who cannot give their children a ‘real’ Christmas.

Last year's mayor, Shaida Hussain with some of the donated toys

He added: “The gifts will make a fantastic difference to children whose school friends would have had lots of presents.”

Toys – which can be new or second hand in excellent condition – can be donated at Banbury Town Hall between 9am and 4pm Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to midday on the Friday during appeal week.

The toys should be suitable for boys and girls aged from toddler to teenager.

Banbury Town Council has organised the toy appeal for the past 18 years.