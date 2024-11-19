Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury Mayor Cllr Mark Charry has asked residents to donate unwanted toys to help make the Christmas period a special time for struggling families.

Residents are asked to donate any unwanted toys that are in new or excellent condition to the town hall before December 5.

Toys can be dropped off at the main reception desk of the town hall between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Cllr Cherry, who is heading this year’s appeal, said: “Last year’s Town Mayor’s Toy Appeal helped to make Christmas special for so many families, it is only right that we aim to replicate that success this year.

Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Mark Cherry, has launched the Banbury Town Council's annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

“I encourage anyone who is able to do so to drop off their new or excellent-condition toys at the town hall so they can go to a good home.

“You’ll be helping a family to enjoy the big day and make cherished memories.”

The toy appeal initiative has been run for the town council for several years and has ensured that many families were able to have a better Christmas.

Banbury Town Council will accept any amount of toys donated as long as they are intended for children between the ages of 0 and 18 years and are in excellent condition.

If possible, that means they should be clean, with no scuffs or marks, no breakages and preferably from a smoke-free home.

All board games, jigsaws and construction kits must be checked over and fully complete if they are to be donated.

For more information about the toy appeal email [email protected]