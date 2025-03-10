Banbury match-makers celebrate 20 years of helping people to work

A Banbury recruitment agency is celebrating two decades of matching people to new work places.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plus One Recruitment marked the milestone anniversary with scrummy cup cakes before getting back to work matching people with employers and companies with staff.

Plus One began in 2005 as a small operation in the heart of Banbury and has grown into a trusted partner for employers and jobseekers across Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“20 years later we are continuing to match talented individuals with businesses in need of skilled professionals – in permanent and temporary jobs,” said Director Stuart Moore.

Shanelle Bowyer, Freya Kilpatrick, Daniel Marlow and Stuart Moore celebrate with birthday cup cakes

"Looking back, it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. We started in a tiny yellow office in Banbury town centre and while it was a bit of a leap of faith back then, we’ve built something truly special.

"Over the years we’ve embraced new technologies, allowing us to recruit for our clients anywhere across the UK. Our first successful placement was a print sales role in Banbury and now we’re placing talent in places like Manchester and Central London, while still working with many local employers and candidates. It’s been quite the ride."

Mr Moore says the growth of Plus One Recruitment isn’t just about numbers—it’s about people. Over the years, the team has worked hard to build meaningful, long-term relationships with the residents of Banbury, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve always believed in the power of human connection. It’s never just about filling a position - it’s about truly understanding the needs of the employer and the candidate. When you get that match right, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

By concentrating on finding the right fit, Plus One aims to give the personalised approach that has been the cornerstone of its success.

"We’re all about keeping things human," said Mr Moore. “Whether it’s helping someone find their dream job or finding the right person for a local or national employer we want everyone to have a great experience and feel supported throughout their journey.

"We’re excited for what’s to come. We’ve got big plans but we’ll always stay true to our roots. We want to keep evolving, keep growing and above all, continue to make a real difference to the people and businesses in Banbury."