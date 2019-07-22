Banbury marchers for Europe

Around a dozen campaigners from Banbury for Europe travelled down to London last Saturday to take part in the March for Change.

They were joined by marchers from groups in Stratford, Warwick and Oxford, and by many other groups from as far afield as Cornwall and Yorkshire.

Banbur for Europe march

The March for Change was on a much smaller scale than the People’s Vote march last April, where up to one million people gathered but it is estimated there were around 100,000 campaingners.

Banbury for Europe Chair Matt Hodgson said: “Overall it was a great day out and a chance to say 'No to Boris, Yes to Europe.'"

Another, much bigger march planned for October 12 as well as other pro-EU marches and rallies throughout the summer.

