Banbury man wows Britain's Got Talent judges with Strictly performance

Banbury man Nathan Morris and his dance partner Jo Banham wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges with their Strictly performance.

Ballroom dance-mad Nathan Morris is pictured in the auditions of Britain's Got Talent

Nathan, 25, and Ms Banham – his dance tutor – performed a cha cha cha to get a standing ovation and four Yeses from the panel which included the dance-mad young man’s hero, choreographer Bruno Tonioli.

Sunday evening’s programme showed Alesha Dixon surprising Nathan and his parents with news that he would be going under the spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent.

When filming happened in February, Nathan’s parents, Tom and Fiona, were standing at the side of the stage with presenters Ant and Dec during the performance.

"We could see what was going on all the way through. He was foot perfect. Absolutely perfect. We were so very proud of him,” said Mr Morris.

"Nathan did Strictly Banbury in 2015. He got into the finals on one of the evening shows and from there he just took to it like a duck to water. And he’s carried on dancing ever since. He’s been going to group lessons with Step by Step Dance School’s Glenda Harper in Banbury and private lessons with Joanne Banhham in Northampton. He's done National League competitions and ‘pro-am’ teacher and student competitions.

"He's competed at Blackpool and absolutely loves anything to do with dancing. Nathan is a big fan of Alesha, especially after she surprised him with news that he was going to be dancing on the show.

“But his idol is Bruno Tonioli and he loved the fact that he shimmied with him and that Bruno complimented him – it was the pinnacle of life.”

Nathan Morris and Jo Banham on stage after their performance on Britain's Got Talent

ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions will continue for several weeks, after which the judges will choose their 40 favourites as finalists. If they do get through Nathan and Jo will learn a new dance routine.

Teacher Jo Banham – who has become a lifelong family friend - said: “We absolutely love performing together, I just feed off his positive energy and fearlessness.

“We do lots of practice to get things right and learn new moves and tricks together. It's a really fun and creative process as I never know what Nathan will say. His cheeky and bubbly personality make training all the more fun.”

Nathan went to Frank Wise School, from where he was chosen to perform in Strictly Banbury in 2015. He then went on to Warwickshire College in Leamington where he spent three years studying catering and gaining a City and Guilds qualification.

He now works one day a week at the Salvation Army charity shop in Bridge Street as a volunteer. However he would love to find voluntary work in catering.