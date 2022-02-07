Banbury man with cancer raises £1,000 for charity during 40-mile running challenge

Jon Clayton-Fish raised more than £1,000 during the 'Jog 40 miles in January' challenge for The Royal Marsden Cancer charity (Submitted photo)

Jon Clayton-Fish completed the 'Jog 40 miles in January' challenge for The Royal Marsden Cancer charity on Monday January 31.

He said: "I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year. I wanted to push myself, make people aware of cancer and raise some money for a good cause."

Jon, who works as a team leader at the King's Sutton Co-op, smashed his £150 fundraising target by raising £1,000 by the end of the month.

People gathered outside the King's Sutton Co-op to cheer on Jon Clayton-Fish as he crossed the finish line of his 40-mile challenge for charity on Monday January 31st (Submitted photo)

He raised £625 an online fundraising page coordinated through the charity and Facebook. He also raised around £400 through a donation bucket inside the King's Sutton Co-op store.

Jon added: "There's so many generous people who donated."

You can still donate to Jon's Jog 40 miles in January challenge using the following web link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/313780407143768/10162194524813636/On the last day of the challenge his colleagues at the store set up a proper finish line complete with balloons.

Jon said: "They even played the Rocky music for me. It was such a lovely experience just seeing everyone cheering me on."