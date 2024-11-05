Banbury man wins £100 pub voucher by completing town's first-ever beer trail

A local man has won himself pub vouchers worth £100 after completing Banbury’s first-ever beer trail competition.

Banbury man Peter O’Kelly was announced the winner of the inaugural Banbury BID Beer Trail.

The competition ran from October 1 to October 31 and required pubgoers to purchase a drink from at least 10 of the 26 town centre drinking establishments.

Peter, who chose to spend his vouchers at the White Horse pub, said: “It was really good, I enjoyed it. It gave me a chance to go into a number of pubs I hadn’t been into for years.”

Winner of the Banbury BID's beer trail Peter O’Kelly enjoys a pint.

The competition required people to collect stamps at each pub they drank in before returning the completed card back to the Banbury BID.

Ollie Phipps of Banbury BID said: "It was a great event, and we look forward to developing the project even further next year."

The beer trail was designed to encourage residents to explore the town’s vibrant pub culture and discover new favourite spots.