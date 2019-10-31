Banbury man turns hobby into fundraiser

A Banbury man with a passion for XBox games was watched by hundreds of people across the world as he raised money for charity with a non-stop playing marathon.

Arron Anderson held a 24 hour charity gaming stream, raising £1,057 for Helen & Douglas House who cared for his son Harvey.

Aaron with his XBox

Harvey passed away in February this year aged just six. Aaron also raised £285 from donations made at Harvey’s funeral from friends and family.

Arron said: "I raise money for Helen & Douglas House because Harvey was in and out of the hospice for many years and he was very happy there.

"The facilities are exceptional. I organised this fundraiser to give back for everything they did for Harvey and so that other families can experience the same amazing support as we did.

"On top of everything I did, I had an amazing supporter and friend from across the pond who streams on mixer.com, the platform I used for the fundraiser.

Arron's son, Harvey, who passed away earlier this year

"He took my fundraiser and used it to help me gain that little bit more for Helen & Douglas House. All donations he received on his own stream and he donated every penny to Helen & Douglas House.

Arron added: "I cannot thank him and his community enough for the support they showed and great work they all did to help. His mixer channel is mixer.com/crunkskunk. He really is amazing and has done so much great work to help me."

Alison Hooker from Helen & Douglas House said: "We would like to say a huge thank Arron for raising this amazing amount of money.

"We need to raise £3.6m a year and cannot do this without wonderful people like Arron raising money for us to help local families like his providing vital respite and end-of-life care."

If you are interested in raising money for Helen & Douglas House email fundraising@helenanddouglas.org.uk or call 01865 799150.