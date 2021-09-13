Banbury man to take on Virgin Money Virtual London Marathon for British Tinnitus Association

Richard Delaney, aged 38 from Banbury, hopes to complete his first ever marathon as he takes on the Virgin Money Virtual London Marathon on Sunday October 3 for the British Tinnitus Association (BTA). The charity is close to his heart as they helped him manage his tinnitus, a debilitating condition that affects around 75,000 adults in Oxfordshire alone, and one in eight people across the UK.

Richard said: “For years I lived and coped with tinnitus with minimal impact on my daily life. However, last year the loudness increased dramatically, combined with the addition of a new buzzing noise. I was left struggling to cope, and my mental health deteriorated rapidly. Desperate and in need of help the BTA was suggested to me.

“I called the helpline, and will always be grateful to the lovely lady who answered and empathised with my situation and gave great advice. Within a few days I was attending online support groups, which gave and continue to give me so much hope and support. Realising I am not alone in this struggle is a huge comfort.”

He added “I am running the marathon to raise awareness that the BTA is there to help people like myself who have this horrendous condition, and to raise as much money as possible.”

As well as offering support for people living with tinnitus right now via their free helpline, web chat service and online events, the BTA are also one of the largest tinnitus research funders in the UK.

The BTA’s Fundraising Officer Jess Pollard said: “We’re thrilled that Richard was able to access the support he needed to manage his tinnitus from our team, and so grateful that he is now taking on the marathon challenge to make sure we can continue to be there for people in need. Thank you, Richard!”