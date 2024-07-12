Banbury man 'taken aback and pleased' to receive British Citizen Award for outstanding contributions to society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury man has been selected to receive the prestigious British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster this month because of his outstanding contributions to society.

Keith Davies will be one of only 26 community heroes from across the country who will receive the honour at the ceremony on Thursday, July 25.

The Banbury man was selected to receive the award because of his fantastic work running and managing the Volunteer Driver Service.

Keith, who works for Citizens Advice, took on the role with Volunteer Driver Service seven years ago, when the service was known as Volunteer Connect.

Under Keith’s management, the service has grown from employing one person and using a handful of volunteer drivers to six paid workers and around 140 regular drivers.

The service uses volunteers to provide lifts for people who do not have their own transport or are struggling to get around.

Much of the work the Volunteer Driver Service does involves taking elderly residents to essential doctor or hospital appointments.

From humble beginnings, operating primarily in Banbury and north Oxfordshire, the service now has drivers in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Staffordshire.

The service has also worked alongside councils and the Fire and Rescue Service to collect and test electric blankets, testing 627 blankets throughout last year.

Keith said: “It’s incredible; I get an enormous sense of achievement from the work the service does and how it has grown.

"We get a lot of joy and satisfaction from helping people get to medical appointments, and I also get joy from seeing the volunteers so happy that they are able to make a difference in the community.”

Across the service, the drivers cover almost 30,000 miles a month and help to make a real improvement in many people’s lives.

Speaking about receiving the award, Keith said: “I was taken aback and pleased to be recognised with this award.

"I am massively looking forward to the day when I receive the award; it will certainly be a very special day.

"I am also looking forward to spending time at the Palace of Westminster. It’s an incredible place that I’ve never been to before and it will be quite amazing to be in a place that plays such a central role in the news.”

Alongside his work with the Volunteer Driver Service and Citizens Advice, Keith spends his spare time helping fellow British Citizen Awardee and Banbury resident Michael Hampton with his Local Larder project.

Speaking about Keith’s incredible work and his recognition with the British Citizen Award, Michael said: “Keith is very thorough, professional and detail-oriented; he puts his heart and soul into everything he does and is also great fun to work with.

"I can think of no one more fitting to receive this honour, as often the amazing things he has done for the community go unnoticed.

"He is in for a day that he will never forget and in receiving this honour, he will receive a lifetime of gratitude from all those he has helped. I am very proud of him and also thrilled to bits.”

For more information about the Volunteer Driver Service, visit:https://livewell.oxfordshire.gov.uk/Services/2561