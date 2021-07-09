Banbury man spots Red Arrows as they fly over his garden for photo

The world famous Red Arrows flew over the area and Banbury resident, Junior Williamson, managed to click a photo of them as they flew over his garden. (photo by Junior Williamson)

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, flew over Banbury this morning (Friday July 9) at about 9am on their way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Local resident Junior Williamson managed to click a quick photo of them as they flew over his garden in Grimsbury, Banbury.

He said: "Because the paper had published details of the fight plan, I luckily managed to get a good vantage point. This was the best of the few shots I could take as they disappeared behind trees shortly afterwards."

They will then return from Goodwood on Sunday taking a different route and missing the Banburyshire area.