Banbury man presented with prestigious British Citizen Award at Westminster Palace

A Banbury man was one of only 26 people who travelled to the Palace of Westminster last month to receive the prestigious British Citizen Award.

Keith Davies received the BCA Medal of Honour for Services to the Community (BCAc) for his work managing the Volunteer Driver Service.

Keith has been running the service for the past seven years and has made a real difference in many people’s lives.

The service predominantly works to transport people to important hospital appointments, but it also helps out Banbury’s Local Larder food bank service.

TV presenter Matt Allwright and Karen Featherstone of property management company Places for People present Banbury man Keith Davies with the British Citizen Award.

Last year alone, the service completed 7,754 client journeys amounting to 286,742 miles, many of which were in support of the South Central Ambulance Service.

Volunteer drivers from the service also completed an additional 92 journeys on behalf of food initiatives like Local Larder and Winter Warmers.

Under the management of Keith, the service has grown from a small operation to employing five staff and managing 140 regular volunteer drivers.

Keith has also helped to raise money for Ukrainian refugees and has worked alongside the fire service to collect and test Banbury residents’ electric blankets.

Karen Featherstone, director of business assurance at Places for People, presented Keith with the award.

She said: “Keith and his team have quite literally put in the miles to change lives and provide vital support through countless local and far-reaching initiatives, some of which have been lifesaving. Heroic work.”

TV presenter Matt Allwright hosted the prestigious award ceremony at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday, July 25.